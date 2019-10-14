|
Wauwatosa - On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Joan Catherine Weber (nee Megler) of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her husband John Orban Weber. Survived by her daughter Sandra Adam, and sons John, Michael (Nancy) and Christopher. Further survived by brothers Charles and John Pankin, as well as 8 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Services to be held on Thursday, Oct 17 at 11 am at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019