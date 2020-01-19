|
Joan Clarine Foulks
Glendale - (Nee Bannon). Passed away peacefully on January 18,2020 after 97 fabulous years of life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Foulks and daughter, Sarah Mary. Loving mother of Joan (Jeri), Kathleen (Donald) Barranco, Robert Jr. (Pixi), Timothy(Lucy), Barbara, Mary (Dennis) Vruwink, Jeanne (Scott) Simons and Margaret (Mark) Sofio. Beloved Nana of 18 grandchildren, 22 beautiful and loving great grandchildren and 2 more "on the way" and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be conducted Wednesday January 22 at 11AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 Mequon Rd. Visitation Wednesday 10 AM until time of the Mass. Private burial Resurection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher House appreciated.
"Nancy" abounded with life, love and energy blessing the lives of those who knew her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020