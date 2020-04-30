|
Joan Cler
Joan Marie (Siewert) Cler passed away April 28, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born November 17, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Sylvia and Erwin Siewert. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Cler. Jim and Joan were married on September 8, 1951, they had celebrated 68 years of marriage shortly before his death.
She is survived by her children, John (Vickie) Cler of Richland Center, Joel (Marjorie) Cler of Ripon, Jerome (Michele) Cler of Waukesha, and Jayne Cler of Muscoda, nine grandchildren, Megan, Katie, Gabriel, Beth, Kelsey, Nick, Tyler, AnnaLi and Eva; five great-grandchildren Claire, Genevieve, Reif, Henry, and Leo; her sister Marilyn Nennig of Milwaukee, and brother Steven (Geri) Siewert of Cedarburg.
Joan worked for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company prior to her marriage in 1952. While her children were growing up, she worked for the Milwaukee Public School System in the elementary grades as a reading aide. She was an active volunteer in PTA, served as President of the State PTA and attended the National Convention. However, having always been interested in being a nurse, she decided to pursue her dream and in 1982 completed a Licensed Practical Nurse program. She then worked as an LPN for a number of years in nursing homes in Milwaukee, Richland Center and Muscoda.
After her children were grown and Jim retired from the Milwaukee Police Department, they moved to the rural Richland Center area and built a home. For nearly 33 years, they lived in and loved their special valley.
She enjoyed handwork and crafting, including a tradition of making an often-quirky annual Christmas-themed gift --such as a Santa-painted log, lightbulb, or shotgun shell-- for each family. Joan also enjoyed her role as the family's Bingo Fairy. It was a highlight of family gatherings when she would don her special shirt and hat and call out numbers until everyone, young and old, reached "bingo" and selected a prize.
Joan was active in the Boaz Lions and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Richland Center. She will be remembered for her ready laugh, willingness to lend a hand, and love for her family. Joan loved going to the pool for water aerobics classes and memorials can be given in her name to Symon's Recreation Center.
A memorial service/celebration of life for Jim and Joan will be scheduled at a later time. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020