|
|
Joan D. Cefalu
Waukesha - Found peace on October 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late August "Auggie". Loving mother of Cheryl (the late Leonard) Adams. Caring grandma of Chris Hoover (Sarah). Dear great Gi Gi of Max Hoover. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019