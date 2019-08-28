Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
8500 W. Cold Spring Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Klopotic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan D. Klopotic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan D. Klopotic Notice
Klopotic, Joan D. (nee Rodgers) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Max. Loving mother of Gary (Jeanne), Gail (Larry) Wisniewski, Gwyn (the late Richard) Hanson and Dean (Francie). Grandmother of Ryan, Jason, Chad (Kristin) and LeAnne (Steven). Great-grandmother of Max, John, Evelyn and Chloe. Sister of Eleanore. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Pearl, her brothers Ray and Dick and sisters Evelyn and Irene. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd., on Friday, August 30 from 10 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment in Pulaski, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline