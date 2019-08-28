|
|
Klopotic, Joan D. (nee Rodgers) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Max. Loving mother of Gary (Jeanne), Gail (Larry) Wisniewski, Gwyn (the late Richard) Hanson and Dean (Francie). Grandmother of Ryan, Jason, Chad (Kristin) and LeAnne (Steven). Great-grandmother of Max, John, Evelyn and Chloe. Sister of Eleanore. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Pearl, her brothers Ray and Dick and sisters Evelyn and Irene. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd., on Friday, August 30 from 10 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment in Pulaski, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019