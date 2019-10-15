|
Joan D. Pries
Passed into eternal life October 14, 2019 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Darrold and her siblings Frank Glugla, Florence Houfek, Mary Glugla and John Glugla. Joan is survived by her brother Charles Glenn, nieces and nephews.
Visitation at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. Cold Spring Rd., Greenfield, WI 53228) Thursday, October 17 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019