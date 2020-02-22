Resources
Joan Dobert

Joan Dobert Notice
Joan Dobert

Milwaukee - February 20, 2020, age of 87. Survived by her devoted friend John Kwitek; children, Donna (Richard) Elsinger, Deborah Johnson and the late Paul Johnson; grandchildren, Rick (Kristen) Elsinger, Marina and Sydney Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Audrey Elsinger, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Monday, February 24, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, from 10 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
