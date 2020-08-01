Joan E. BergWauwatosa - (nee Schroeder) On , July 26, 2020, Joan Berg 84 years old was born to eternal life, and reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Dick, who preceded her in death by 144 days. She was the loving mother of 6 children: Rick (the late Lee), the late Bill (Margie), Steve (Sue), Ann (John) Volpe, John (Teri) and Karen (Wally) Paget. She was the fun & creative Grandma to 18 Grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Matt, Nick (Emily), Tony (Mary), Becky, Josh (Katie), Peter, Alisha (Greg), Steven/Buddy, Evan/Rudy, Gabby, Duke, Ricco, Jake (Katie), Madie (Brian), Maggie, and Bernie. She was the adoring Great-grandma to 4 great-grandchildren: Leia, Mariah, Henry and Friedrich.It was important for Dick and Joan to raise their children Catholic and be active members at Christ King, St. Dominic's and lastly San Camillo's. Joan's passion and devotion was to her family. She had a way of making everyone feel special, listened to, important, and valued. Joan loved to play games, cook, bake, entertain and make whatever activity fun and interesting.Private family services will be held. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.