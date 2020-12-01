1/
Joan E. Budlow
Joan E. Budlow

(nee Tarczewski) Found Peace on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Age 85 years. Beloved wife of the late William E. Budlow. Loving mom of Susan (Philip) Kaufman and David (Jessica) Budlow. Cherished grandma of Julie (Dan) Ludwikowski, Christine DiPiazza and Andrew (Lindsey) Kaufman; Brady and Blake Budlow. Dear great-grandmother of Connor; Amelia and Madeline; Jameson and Jackson. Treasured sister of Eugene (Joanne) Tarczewski. Joan is preceded in death by brothers and sisters. She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9-11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Joan deeply loved and cared for her family. She was adored by them and will be greatly missed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
