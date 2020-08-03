1/1
Joan E. Cira
Joan E. Cira

(Nee Lemkuil) Was taken by angels of the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020, age 86. Loving wife of Joseph for 66 years. Devoted mother of Darrell (Nona), Dale (Susan), Sherrell (Randy) Bertoni, Dean (Mishka) and Gayle (Scott) Willms. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at ST. MARGARET MARY PARISH, 3970 N 92nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53222, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
