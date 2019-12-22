|
Joan E. Esser
Milwaukee - Went to join her beloved husband James and dear son, Thomas on Monday, December 16, 2019, age 91 years. Loving mother of Wayne (Linda) and Karen (Oliver) Zimmermann. Fond mother-in-law of Linda Esser. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Sean (Chady), Dana (Justin), Michelle, Angela and Justin (Ashley). Further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.. Private Services will be held. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joan enjoyed baking, was faithfully dedicated to her family and enjoyed time with her Golden Retrievers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019