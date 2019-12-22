Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Esser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Esser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Esser Notice
Joan E. Esser

Milwaukee - Went to join her beloved husband James and dear son, Thomas on Monday, December 16, 2019, age 91 years. Loving mother of Wayne (Linda) and Karen (Oliver) Zimmermann. Fond mother-in-law of Linda Esser. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Sean (Chady), Dana (Justin), Michelle, Angela and Justin (Ashley). Further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.. Private Services will be held. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joan enjoyed baking, was faithfully dedicated to her family and enjoyed time with her Golden Retrievers. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline