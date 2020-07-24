Joan E. Miles(nee Marquardt) Passed away peacefully July 16, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife of William. Please see the Funeral Home website for complete information.Due to COVID-19, to keep everyone as safe as possible, the family asks that masks be worn at the outdoor memorial service at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, 13235 W Capitol DR Brookfield, WI 53005. Attendees will gather in front of the building, near the large water fountain, and will then proceed to the graveside for the service at noon.