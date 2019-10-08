|
Joan Elizabeth Trinkl
(nee Ledvorowski) Age 92 years. Born to Eternal life and reunited with her husband, Joe on October 5, 2019. Loving and giving mother of the late Jerome (Doris), Jean (Michael) Goodstein, Jacqueline (the late Lawrence) Wedgeworth, John (Grace), Joseph (Kathleen) and Jayne (Christopher) Ehlenbach. Loving grandmother of Natalie (Bill), Holly (Chris), Elizabeth (Ed), Katherine (Peter), Lauren (Keiuntae), Kailey (Joseph), Suzanne, Sara (Jon), Kristin, Jonathan (Tina), Kara, Cecilia (Chase), Colin (Annie), Cydney and Cory. Loving great-grandmother of Henry, Hugo, Elliott, Kailani, Karter and Levi. Elder sister of Donald (Elaine) Ledrowski. Sister-in-law of Viola (Lawrence) Mehrens. Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Clara, and sisters, Dolores, Ruth and Val and brothers, Fr. Gene, Dick and Dave. Further survived by loving family and friends.
Joan adored her husband Joe of 71 yrs and her heart was never to be whole until they met again. She provided for her family in all that she did. Her meals and her 40 plus different kinds of Christmas cookies, she made every year, were all prepared with love. Joan was a pianist, loved her opera and her Green Bay Packers. She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of the parishes of Mother of Perpetual Help and Blessed Savior. Joan served as a Lay Minister, was on the Christian Mothers Committee and worked tirelessly for many years as the President of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. This included weekly bread pick up from a local bakery helping those who needed it most. She also was a member of the Campanile Society. Joan was a faithful servant living the gospel for others. Her devotion to the most Blessed Virgin Mary was exemplified through her commitment to her husband, children and her daily devotion to the rosary.
A special thank you to Dr. Catanzaro for his loving and patient care of our mom. We wish to thank Aurora At Home Hospice, especially nurse Jenny, our newly adopted sister (her name starts with a J!) who cared for mom and all of us. Jenny was our angel. We also wish to thank Horizon Home Care for their compassionate care.
Visitation is Saturday, October 12th from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM, all at Blessed Savior Catholic Parish, 8545 W. Villard Ave. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society-Blessed Savior Conference or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019