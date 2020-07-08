1/1
Joan Ellen Deakin
Joan Ellen Deakin

(Nee Morris) Passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Cherished wife of the late Donald R. Deakin. Loving mother to Debra Ann (the late David J. Dyer) Deakin and Diane (Andrew) Ziolecki. Step-grandmother to Barbara Dyer, David Dyer, Jr., Christianne (Jason) Brown and Alex Ziolecki. Great-grandmother to Josephine and Alexandra Brown. Sister-in-law to Diane (the late Norbert) Deakin and Gloria (the late Russell) Deakin.

Preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Alice (Goelz) Morris, her sister Carole (Morris) Haisoch and her brother-in-law Kenn (Ann) Deakin.

Joan also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nephews, countless friends and her beloved and faithful cat Muncie.

We would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to Andrea Goetzinger, Zankia Burke and all the wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 at Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners from 1:30pm until time of Funeral Service at 5pm. Entombment at Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday for immediate family. Memorial contributions can be made to Luther Memorial Church, West Allis.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:30 - 05:00 PM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Borgwardt Funeral Homes
11030 West Forest Home Avenue
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
