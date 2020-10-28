Joan F. Cherek
Milwaukee - Called upon by our Lord October 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Cherished wife of the late Chester Cherek and loving daughter of the late Frances and Edward Zbilicki. Beloved Mother of the late Linda (James) Farris, Michael (Carol) Cherek, Keith (Shannon) Cherek, Craig (Carolyn) Cherek. The best Grandma ever to her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Marianne (Richard) Rediske and Ken (Diane) Zbilicki. Joan is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, at Heritage Funeral Home (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin) from 12-2pm with a memorial service to be held at 2pm. Please be aware that masks and social distancing with be strictly enforced. Inurnment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in her name to honor her incredibly sweet and caring nature.