Joan F. "Joni" Christensen
Mequon - Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Longtime resident of Mequon. Beloved wife for 58 years and best friend of Thor G. Christensen. Loving mother of Thor Anders (Patricia), Johansen, and Mark (Alisa) Christensen. Proud grandmother of Gigi, Anders, Kiki, Maggie, Payton, Reid and Abbey Christensen. Dear Sister of Bob (Christine) Ferber. Further survived by other relatives and good friends.
Upon Graduating from Marquette University School of Dental Hygiene, Joni worked at the Indiana State Board of Health implementing the use of fluoride in water and toothpaste to minimize tooth decay. Joni practiced Dental Hygiene for 20 years and then entered real estate with ShoreWest Realtors where later Thor G joined her. Joni volunteered for Junior League of Milwaukee, United Way of Milwaukee and other local organizations.
Visitation will take place on Monday, February 17, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, followed by a service honoring Joni's life at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Joni's name may be made to: Fox Point Lutheran Church or Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, 2819 W. Richardson Place, Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020