Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Joan Christensen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Fox Point, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan F. "Joni" Christensen


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan F. "Joni" Christensen Notice
Joan F. "Joni" Christensen

Mequon - Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Longtime resident of Mequon. Beloved wife for 58 years and best friend of Thor G. Christensen. Loving mother of Thor Anders (Patricia), Johansen, and Mark (Alisa) Christensen. Proud grandmother of Gigi, Anders, Kiki, Maggie, Payton, Reid and Abbey Christensen. Dear Sister of Bob (Christine) Ferber. Further survived by other relatives and good friends.

Upon Graduating from Marquette University School of Dental Hygiene, Joni worked at the Indiana State Board of Health implementing the use of fluoride in water and toothpaste to minimize tooth decay. Joni practiced Dental Hygiene for 20 years and then entered real estate with ShoreWest Realtors where later Thor G joined her. Joni volunteered for Junior League of Milwaukee, United Way of Milwaukee and other local organizations.

Visitation will take place on Monday, February 17, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, followed by a service honoring Joni's life at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Joni's name may be made to: Fox Point Lutheran Church or Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, 2819 W. Richardson Place, Milwaukee, WI 53208.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline