Joan Francis Lanahan Eads



Atlanta, GA - Joan Francis Lanahan Eads of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family.



Joan was born in Granite City, Illinois on August 28, 1940 to LeRoy (Red) and Bernice (Bea) Lanahan. Joan was the eldest of six siblings. On February 4, 1961 she married Ron Eads. They resided in McFarland Wisconsin for over 45 years before moving to the Atlanta area, to be close to their daughters.



Joan was twice awarded a Granite City Foundation scholarship. She attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Prior to attending law school, she worked in the administrative offices of McFarland Public Schools.



Joan received her BA from UW-Madison and a JD from UW-Madison Law School where she was Administrative Editor of Law Review and elected to the Order of the Coif. Joan was honored to have been elected a partner at Foley & Lardner. She specialized in intellectual property litigation and loved practicing law. Joan was vice chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Group at her law firm. She also served as an adjunct professor at UW Law School. She served as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Dane County Bar Association. Joan was admitted to both multiple federal courts throughout the country, and to practice before the United States Supreme Court.



Joan traveled extensively in Europe both for professional and personal reasons. After retiring from Foley & Lardner, Joan became Director at The Bero Group and assisted with damage assessments in intellectual property matters.



Joan was a Charter member of Christ the King Church in McFarland, WI. Joan is survived by her loving husband Ron Eads, their three children Elizabeth, Ron (Jessie), Suzy (Jordan); Joan was very proud of her four grandchildren, Hannah Marie, Claire, Jackson and Lannah. Joan was especially close with her sisters Kathy (Terry), Marcia (Russell), Mary (David). She is preceded in death by parents and 3 brothers LeRoy Francis, Jr., Joseph Anthony and Mark Thomas.



Joan thrived on the exchange of interesting ideas and had a persistent passion for knowledge throughout her lifetime. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Edwardsville, IL.









