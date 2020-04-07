Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Luckow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan G. Luckow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan G. Luckow Notice
Joan G. Luckow

(nee Praeger) of West Bend, formerly of Cecil and Menomonee Falls. Passed away unexpectedly, March 31, 2020 at the age of 82. Proud and loving mother of Mark (Judy), Brian (Shelly) and the late James. Caring grandma of Melissa (Ryan) Klebenow, Lindsey (Scott) Nielsen, Austin (Katie), Matt (Mallory) and Desirae Hillard. Special Great-Grandma of 7. Dear sister of Ellen Vernon (Michael Kennedy) and Sister-in-law Carol Luckow. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Willis "Bill", brother Donald Praeger Sr. and other relatives.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline