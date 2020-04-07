|
|
Joan G. Luckow
(nee Praeger) of West Bend, formerly of Cecil and Menomonee Falls. Passed away unexpectedly, March 31, 2020 at the age of 82. Proud and loving mother of Mark (Judy), Brian (Shelly) and the late James. Caring grandma of Melissa (Ryan) Klebenow, Lindsey (Scott) Nielsen, Austin (Katie), Matt (Mallory) and Desirae Hillard. Special Great-Grandma of 7. Dear sister of Ellen Vernon (Michael Kennedy) and Sister-in-law Carol Luckow. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Willis "Bill", brother Donald Praeger Sr. and other relatives.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020