Cianciola (Huegel), Joan Grace Longtime Mequon resident, entered eternal life July 30, 2019, age 87. Born Milwaukee, WI in 1932 to William and Hazel Miles. Preceded in death in 1999 by her husband of 47 years, John A. Huegel. Happily married for 18 years to Lawrence Cianciola. Loving mother of Kathleen Otterson, Anne (Todd) Faulks,Trish (Todd) Hoesly. Sister of the late Barbara Borchardt and William Miles. Survived by her husband Larry; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 4 step-children and their families. Memorial Service with reception to follow Monday, August 12, 11:00AM, Fox Point Lutheran Church, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI. Private service of interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials gratefully appreciated to Fox Point Lutheran Church Fine Arts Fund. Full obituary available online: www.feerickfunera lhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019