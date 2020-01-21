Resources
Joan (Smith) Hoff

Joan (Smith) Hoff Notice
Joan (Smith) Hoff

West Bend - Joan Hoff of West Bend, Wisconsin, 86, quietly passed away on January 14, 2020, while at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.

Born March 11, 1933, in West Allis, she is preceded in death by first husband, Clement S. Shefchik, and second, Nobert G. Hoff and survived by children Arthur (Leigh Ann) Hoff, Andrew (Chris) Hoff, Michael (Kate) Hoff, Mary (Jim) Shanahan, Ronald (Sue) Hoff, Ann (Larry) Wells, and Norbert (Theresa) Hoff. Eleven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren will miss her dearly.

Joan has donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin and the family will be celebrating her life in private.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
