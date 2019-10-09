Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Joan J. Kotajarvi

Joan J. Kotajarvi
Joan J. Kotajarvi

Greenfield - (nee Warszewik)

Entered eternal life peacefully on September 30, 2019, age 85 years young. Joan was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her genuine love of animals and nature, deep compassion for those in need, beautiful creativity, gentle kind spirit and unfailing devoted love for her family will be painfully missed.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald, her dear mother Myrtle (Eugene) Draski and her loving son Michael Kotajarvi.

Loving mother to Cindy (Kotajarvi) Warner, Mark Kotajarvi and Cheryl (Steve) Kirt. Wonderful grandmother to Kristin (Brett) Cantillon, Mandy Kirt, Ryan Kirt, Chris Warner and Chloe Plohocky. Proud great-grandmother of Paige, Bailey, Brody, Daphne, Parker, and Kason. Dear sister of Lyle (Carol) Warszewik. Joan will be dearly missed by her cat, Squeaky.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Creekside Terrace in Oak Creek for their never ending loving care and respect shown to our beloved Joan.

A private Memorial Service will be held with Joan's family. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
