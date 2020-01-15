|
Joan J. Lewis
South Milwaukee - (nee Mikolajewski) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Wife of George Lewis. Loving mom of Michael (Gail), Timothy (Vanna) and Christopher S. Lewis. Grandmother of Andrew (Danielle), Scott and Sara (Max). Great-grandmother of Isla and Noah. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ignatz and Pearl Mikolajewski and her brother Alvin Mikolajewski.
Joan was a member of the Polish Community Center and volunteered at the Pabst Mansion for many years.
Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1314 Rawson Ave., South Milwaukee, on Monday, January 20 at 11 AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery at 1:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020