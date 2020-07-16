Joan J. SwiatkowskiMilwaukee, WI - (nee Siemanowski). Born to Eternal Life July 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving wife of the late Donald Swiatkowski. Cherished mother of Janine (Dave) Prusow, Dan (Jeanna) Swiatkowski and Darin (Desiree) Swiatkowski. Beloved grandmother of Oliver Spaulding, Paige (Travis) Dudovick and Brandon (Ellie) Prusow. Great-grandmother of Zelda and Warren Dudovick, and Lily Prusow. Sister of Judy (the late David) Weins, Mary (Thomas) Webster and Dorothy (Robert) Chappell, the late Patricia (the late Elmer) Weisher, the late Elaine (the late James) Gardner, and the late PFC David Siemanowski, US Marine Corps. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1720 E. Norwich Ave. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Per City of Milwaukee Ordinance, face coverings will be required.Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church.