Goetsch, Joan K. (Nee Koenig) Passed away unexpectedly March 9, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Edith Koenig. Beloved wife of Steve Goetsch. Loving mother of Steve Goetsch, and stepmother of Erin Love, and Catherine (Marc) Anievas. Dear sister of Lynn (Steve) Kohlhagen, and Robert (Dotti) Koenig. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services will be held for the family on Friday.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019