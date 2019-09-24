Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2301
For more information about
Joan Kroll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kroll Notice
Joan Kroll

Milwaukee - (nee Ringwelski) age 87 of Milwaukee, September 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late John Kroll. Dear mother of Dale (Tracy), Karen (the late Marcel), Jeanne (Jim), Carol (Rodney), Daniel (Tracy), Cynthia, Jennifer and David (Julie). Sister of Doris and LeMae. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Sat, September 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St West Bend with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline