Joan Kroll
Milwaukee - (nee Ringwelski) age 87 of Milwaukee, September 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late John Kroll. Dear mother of Dale (Tracy), Karen (the late Marcel), Jeanne (Jim), Carol (Rodney), Daniel (Tracy), Cynthia, Jennifer and David (Julie). Sister of Doris and LeMae. Further survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Sat, September 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St West Bend with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019