Garton, Joan L. and Peter A. Garton, Joan L. "Joanie" Passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019 at the age of 66. Loving wife of Peter. Beloved mother of Sarah (Brenten) Yates. Proud grandma of Kalina Balcer. Cherished daughter of Ronald and the late Jennie Bursack. Sister of Alice (Gerd) Grafenstein and Mary Bursack. Preceded in death by her first husband, Greg Balcer. Garton, Peter A. Passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Joanie. Cherished father of Daniel Garton. Proud grandfather of Tanner James and Spencer Allan. Brother of James P. (Juli) Garton and Gena M. Garton. Preceded in death by his parents; James W. and Jeana G. Garton. Visitation for Joanie and Peter will be Saturday April 20, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 1PM until time of Memorial service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the Lake Country Playhouse, Hartland, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
