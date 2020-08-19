1/
Joan L. Lietz
Joan L. Lietz

Greendale - (Nee Grazaske) Born to Eternal life August 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Francis Lietz. Loving mom of Karen Lietz (Dan) Goyer and Jeanne (Jeff) Neuburg. Loving grandma of Emily and Nicholas Neuburg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joan had a long career as the Public Health Administrator for the Village of Greendale. She was a member of the Retired Public Health Nurses Organization and was an active member of the American Public Health Association. She enjoyed spending time in Door County and also spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Family and friends please meet at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, WI) on Monday August 24, 2020 for the mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
