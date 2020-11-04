Joan L. WilsonMuskego - (Nee Czajkowski) Age 75. Went home to heaven on November 3, 2020. Loving wife of Richard for 50 years. Amazing mother to Kim (Jonas) Peterson, Pam (Nathan) Schindler, and Andy (Becky) Wilson. Proud grandmother of Garrett, Aiden, Kayla, Cami, Anna, Lauren, Noah, Ethan, and Brooke. Dear sister of Tom (Judy) Czajkowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Hari and the staff at the Froedtert Center for Advanced Care. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11th from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Funeral Service 2 PM. Interment to follow: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Please wear a mask as it is required.