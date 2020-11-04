1/
Joan L. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan L. Wilson

Muskego - (Nee Czajkowski) Age 75. Went home to heaven on November 3, 2020. Loving wife of Richard for 50 years. Amazing mother to Kim (Jonas) Peterson, Pam (Nathan) Schindler, and Andy (Becky) Wilson. Proud grandmother of Garrett, Aiden, Kayla, Cami, Anna, Lauren, Noah, Ethan, and Brooke. Dear sister of Tom (Judy) Czajkowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Hari and the staff at the Froedtert Center for Advanced Care. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11th from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Funeral Service 2 PM. Interment to follow: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Please wear a mask as it is required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved