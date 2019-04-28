|
Sickler, Joan Lee (nee Lynch) joined the angels in Heaven on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 85. Long-time resident of Whitefish Bay. Joan enjoyed gardening, tap dancing, watching movies, and was a patron of the arts, attending the ballet, symphony and Pops with her sister, Bonnie. Her greatest passion was attending her grandchildren's school sporting events. It is safe to say that "grams cheered the loudest!" She cherished her family and leaves us rich in memories. Loving mother of Steve (Sally) Nead, Lee Ann (Ron) Sekulski, Brian (Amy) Nead, Monica Woods, Craig Nead, Dean (Sharon) Nead, Juliana Nead and Janine (Dave) Shore. Proud grandmother of Tyler, Jordan, Dana, Sarah, Alison, Mandii, Cassie, Steffany, Andy, Jenny, Gregory, Lee, Lexi, Samantha and Alyssa; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Further survived by her sister Bonnie (Don) Groff and brother Bob (Fran) Lynch, dear friends Sharon Nead, Dave Woods, Arlene Moyle, the Messmer Ladies, the Davis family, other relatives and many good friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers Bill and Mike Lynch. The family would like to recognize the staff at Harbor Chase for the great care Joan received. A special thank you to all her dance partners! Family will greet friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Feerick Funeral Home followed by a service celebrating Joan's life 11:30 AM. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name may be made to the of Southeastern Wisconsin, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or to the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, 3720 N. 124th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222.
