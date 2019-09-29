Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Joan Lopata Notice
Joan Lopata

Entered God's loving arms September 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by her parents Alex and Agnes Lopata. Survived by her loving siblings Sally (the late Roger) Midman, Nicky (the late Bob) Horvath, Rose (Ken) Duchin, Rita (Jerry) Glancey, Alexa (the late Val) Palama, John Lopata, David (Mary) Lopata, Jackie (Dennis) Jones, and James (Bonnie) Lopata. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joan was a pharmacy technician and also an engineering CAD draftsman at Kearney and Trecker. She loved Florida and spent her retirement years there. Joan enjoyed spending time with friends and family and also had a love for cats.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 30th at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH (9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee) from 9-10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11am. Burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery (New Berlin, WI).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
