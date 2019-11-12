|
Joan M. Biddle
Milwaukee - (nee Skenandore)
Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her children, Wanda (Davis), Karl, Robert and Gerald; and their father, the late Delmer Sr.
Joan's legacy and strength will continue through her surviving children, Judy, Margaret, Richard, Russell, Delmer Jr and Dennis; along with her 29 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister's Annette and Joyce, dozens of nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Her passion for the Green Bay Packers, sassy sense of humor, nurturing nature and unconditional love, will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Oklahoma Ave. Chapel on Friday, November 15 from 4 - 8 PM. Service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019