Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Joan M. Breitenfeld

Joan M. Breitenfeld

West Allis - (nee Borneman) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, January 5, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease, age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Barbara A. Domanek of Greenfield, WI, Dale J. Breitenfeld of Hilton Head Island, S.C., David J. Breitenfeld (Kate) of Omaha, NE and James J. Breitenfeld (Laura) of Frisco, TX. Grandmother of Matthew Domanek, Dakota, Payton, Kiley, Hailey, Porter, Makenna, Tessa, Andon and Sydney Breitenfeld. Sister to Robert Borneman (Leona) of Wausau, WI, Nancy Nelson (Dan) of Antigo, WI, Mary Baker (the late LeRoy) of Rothschild, WI, Peg Jaeger (David) of Mosinee, WI and John Borneman of Princeton, NJ. Longtime companion of Earl Meyer of Dundee, WI. She was preceded in death by her sisters Marjorie Arrowood (the late Eugene) of Sussex, WI and Judith Hilger (Larry) of Antigo, WI. Born near Antigo, WI, Joan grew up on a family farm and moved to Milwaukee where she worked and raised her family. She retired from Briggs & Stratton and enjoyed many years of retirement and good health. Her favorite activities were cooking for her family, being outside in her yard and garden, and spending time with her beloved family and friends near and far. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus - 1212 S. 117th St.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
