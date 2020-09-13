1/1
Joan M. (Acker) Busch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Busch (nee Acker)

Mukwonago - Passed away in her home on September 11, 2020 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Adolph, her parents Joseph and Anna Acker, and her daughter Evelyn (Don) Covington. Joan is the loving mother of Keith (the late Cindy) Busch, Laura (Wahib) Khatib, Kathy (George) Zakosky, and Jenine (Joe) Olson. Proud and loving grandma of 13 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10:30AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00PM (noon).

Joan was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was president of Mukwonago Seniors Club and was a member of East Troy Seniors Club. Joan enjoyed many social events with her various card clubs and bowling teams.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved