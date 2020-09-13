Joan M. Busch (nee Acker)Mukwonago - Passed away in her home on September 11, 2020 at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Adolph, her parents Joseph and Anna Acker, and her daughter Evelyn (Don) Covington. Joan is the loving mother of Keith (the late Cindy) Busch, Laura (Wahib) Khatib, Kathy (George) Zakosky, and Jenine (Joe) Olson. Proud and loving grandma of 13 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10:30AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00PM (noon).Joan was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was president of Mukwonago Seniors Club and was a member of East Troy Seniors Club. Joan enjoyed many social events with her various card clubs and bowling teams.