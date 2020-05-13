Joan M. Ebert



Mequon - Joan M. Ebert, long-time resident of Fox Point and Mequon, passed away peacefully on May, 10 at the age of 90. She was the devoted and cherished wife of Arthur, who preceded her in death. She was the loving mother of Karen (John) Yancey and Linda (Tim) Halfmann and the proud grandmother of Michael Halfmann, Matthew Yancey, Meghan (Zach) Patton, Patrick Halfmann and Stephen Yancey. Her daughter Judith preceded her in death.



Joan was born in Chicago to Rudolph and Ann Marie Rydin and spent her early years in Beverly where she attended Morgan Park High School for two years. Her father was an executive with the Santa Fe Railroad and they moved to Carmel, California, while she was in high school. She graduated from San Mateo High School in 1948. She attended Northwestern University where she graduated summa cum laude and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She married Arthur in 1954 and was an elementary school teacher in Highland Park while he finished law school. After Art joined the Navy, they lived at navy bases in Augusta, Georgia and South Hampton, Bermuda.



They moved to Fox Point in 1960 so that Art could join his father and brother in the family's law firm. Joan was a devoted mother while raising her three daughters and loved to play bridge and tennis with her friends and spend time with her Ebert relatives who all lived nearby. She also spent many summers at the family cottage at Lake Geneva, where her parents, two brothers and their families would gather. In her later years, she traveled with Art and their friends to many European destinations.



Joan was a light in a dark room. Her smile, sunny disposition and thoughtfulness were an inspiration to many people. She was an active member of North Shore Congregational Church and served as president of the Women's Fellowship, chairman of the National Women's Commission of Congregational Churches and member of the church council. Joan worked part-time at Mologne Interiors in Mequon. She also spent many years caring for her elderly parents and Art after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



In her later years, Joan lived at New Castle Place in Mequon where her "village" included many of her old friends and many new friends. She was a wonderful "nana" to her five grandchildren. Her family is grateful for all the care she received at New Castle as well as the care she received from the staff of St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Lawliss Hospice.



Burial was at Wisconsin Memorial Park and a memorial service is planned for August. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point, WI 53217 or the Ebert Family Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, 101 W. Pleasant Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212.









