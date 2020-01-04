Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
Joan M. (Hermsen) Groh

Joan M. (Hermsen) Groh Notice
Joan M. Groh (nee Hermsen)



Joan Groh passed peacefully January 3, 2020 at age 97. She was born in Little Chute, WI to George and Anna Hermsen. Joan is survived by her children: Mary Kay, Ellen (James) Richard (Lisa) and Douglas (Lynn). Joan was devoted to her husband, Tony, who passed on January 28, 2018. She is survived by her sisters, Loraine Schwinn, Rosalie Miller, Imelda Kandler and Marjorie Miller, her brother, Bernard Hermsen (Barbara), and in-laws: Lois Hermsen and Dorothy Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. Joan lovingly enjoyed eight grandchildren Susan (Joe) Grieman, Rebecca (Mark) Osmak, Priscilla (John) McInerney, Monica (Eric Hahn) LaBelle, Edward LaBelle, Matthew, Tommy and James Groh and five great-grandchildren Danny, Sydney, Max, Leo and Patrick. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University; Master of Science from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and practiced as a speech therapist in Waukesha County schools. In lieu of flowers charitable donations in Joan's name may be made to the .

Memorial Visitation Thurs. January 9, 2020, at St. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove, from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Private interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
