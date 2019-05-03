|
Hadler, Joan M (Nee Lombard) of Pewaukee died on Tue., April 30, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. Born in Milwaukee on May 14, 1927 the daughter of Eugene and Marie (nee Ripinsky) Lombard. Joan married Harvey Hadler on September 10, 1949 and he preceded her in death on November 10, 1984. Joan has taken care of her family since being a young girl. Whether it was her siblings, daughters, grandchildren or great-grandchildren, she was always there with loving support. She will be missed by her daughters Sandra (Chris) Henzelmann and Patricia (Ray) Dalman , grandchildren Amanda (Andrew) Bailey, Karee (Erik) Reichertz , and Brian (Katie) Henzelmann , great-grandmother of Samson and Jacob. She was also the special grandmother of Tyler Kelly. She is further survived by her siblings Michael Lombard, Sharon (Wayne) Pierce, and Bonnie (Gerald) Brine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and siblings Judy DeBacker and Robert Lombard. Visitation will be at the funeral home Mon. May 6, 2019 from 4-5:30 pm. Funeral service 5:30 pm. Special thank you to Caregivers: Vikki, Robin, Linda, and Sue. Memorials to the . WWW.RANDLEDABLE.COM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2019