Joan M. Hargarten
Joan Margaret Hargarten, the devoted wife of over 70 years to Willam Hargarten Jr.,(deceased 2017), and the tenth child of William and Olga Knoernschild (née Van Dieman), died the early morning hours of Jan. 23rd, surrounded by her family.
She was the loving Mother of eight children, Michael, (Kathleen), Stephen, (Janis) , William, (Julianne), Daniel,( Christine), Thomas, (Mary), Anita, (Henry), Jeffrey, (Vivian), and Katherine, (Gregory). She was the beloved Nana of eighteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the steadfast and supportive Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews.
Joan Hargarten devoted her lifetime to family and service to the community. Her unconditional love for family and friends was boundless. In the midst of the wondrous chaos of raising her eight children, she was always giving and providing for all of us in countless loving ways. Her service to the community included many volunteer hours leading fundraisers for Holy Family Parish during the 60's and 70's, to being an active member of the Christ Child Society since 1955. In 1965, she served as President of the Society where "Love Leads to Action" and where she was a lifetime member. Both Joan and Bill were active members of St. Joan of Arc Parish for over 30 years. A graduate of Marquette University College of Speech, (1946) Joan was recognized as the College of Speech Alumnus of the year in 1974. She served on the board (1971-74) and as President (1974) of the Association of Marquette University Women (AMUW). She received the Bielefeld Award from AMUW, (1982), given each year to a Marquette alumnus who demonstrates loyalty to University ideals.
She was a charter member of the AMUW Theater Guild
Joan was THE senior advisor to her husband's business for over 50 yrs. while becoming a leading business woman in the world of antiques. She was one of the founding partners of Chattel Changers, an estate liquidating firm, actively engaged in this successful business for over 25yrs. Joan was named "Entrepreneur of the Year" (1992), "honoring those individuals and companies whose ingenuity, hard work, and innovation have created successful and growing business ventures".
She met her lifetime partner at the Milwaukee Festival Singers and was a wonderful member of church choirs and a strong supporter of the Florentine Opera well into her 80's. She was a lifetime tennis player, always ready to play a match, shrewdly playing the net while smiling at her adversary, always ready for the next dance, and could beat just about anyone in ping pong! She was THE athlete of the family.
Joan and Bill were active members of the Oconomowoc Lake Club for over 30yrs. They both loved to travel the world, with a particular affinity for cruises and trains, including the Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mary 2, and the Orient Express. Joan and Bill had numerous cohorts of friends through the years ranging from Friday Night Fish Fries to Wisconsin camping.
Hers was a life well lived, spiritually, personally. She touched countless lives with her boundless energy, love, and compassion.
She will be forever missed.
The Hargarten Family wishes to express their deep felt appreciation to The Visiting Angels, who professionally and consistently provided the daily living cares and wonderful compassionate companionship in her final years.
A visitation will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah) on Friday, January 31 from 10am until 11:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 12pm followed by a procession to St. Joan of Arc Cemetery.
We ask family and friends to consider memorial gifts to the Milwaukee Christ Child Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020