Joan M. Krukowski
Wausaukee - Joan M. Krukowski, 94, of Wausaukee, WI, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Charles and Mary (Willette) Willey.
A Facebook Live Service will be held on the Thielen Funeral Home and Crematory page on Saturday, June 6 at 1:30pm. Fr. Jess Berdol will preside at the service. Full obituary at thielenfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.