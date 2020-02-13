|
|
Joan M. Luetzow
West Allis - (Nee Kitzrow) Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on March 19, 1929 in the Bay View area of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and lived there all of her life. Joan is the beloved wife of Ebner Harris "Gus" Luetzow, whom she married on June 21, 1952. She is also survived by her loving children; Mark (Nancy) of St Louis, MO., Dr. James (Debra) of Racine, WI., and Lynn (Phillip) Janicki of Houghton, MI., ten grandchildren; Jake, Julie, Sarah and Ann Luetzow, Sandra, Trisha, Michelle and Diane Janicki, Evan and Ryan Gorman, great-grandchildren; Hannah, Remi, and Margaret. She was an only child of the late Bertha (nee Murrmann) and Walter Kitzrow.
Joan graduated from Bay View High School in 1947, and Wisconsin State Teachers College in 1951 where she was an instrumental and vocal music major. She was a life member of Delta Omicron Professional Music Fraternity and President of her undergraduate chapter. She taught band and general music for Johnson School in West Allis and later class piano and clarinet lessons for the City of Milwaukee. She also directed the three choirs at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for about 10 years. She enjoyed many years as a member of her friends' Homemakers and Sheepshead Clubs. One of Joan's hobbies was genealogy. She was Vice President and President of the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society. She was a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, holding the office of Regent after many years of committee work while on the board of directors.
Memorial Visitation SATURDAY, February 29, 2020 from 9:00-11:00AM at ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH 3200 So. Herman Street. Milwaukee. Mass at 11:00AM. In memory of Joan, donations to St.Luke's Episcopal Church or to the Milwaukee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020