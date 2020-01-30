Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rueth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Rueth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Rueth Notice
Joan M. Rueth

Crest Hill - 87, of Crest Hill, formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away Tuesday, January 28 at Presence Villa Franciscan, Joliet. Joan was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late William Sr. and Rose (nee Alessandri) Rueth. Dear sister of William Robert Jr (the late Janice) Rueth, Kenneth Charles (Lynn) Rueth, and the late Marjorie Hahn; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was formerly employed by Kraft Foods and Roundy's. She was an avid bowler. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls, WI from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline