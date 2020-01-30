|
|
Joan M. Rueth
Crest Hill - 87, of Crest Hill, formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away Tuesday, January 28 at Presence Villa Franciscan, Joliet. Joan was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late William Sr. and Rose (nee Alessandri) Rueth. Dear sister of William Robert Jr (the late Janice) Rueth, Kenneth Charles (Lynn) Rueth, and the late Marjorie Hahn; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was formerly employed by Kraft Foods and Roundy's. She was an avid bowler. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls, WI from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020