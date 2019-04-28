Services
Joan M. Runnells

Joan M. Runnells Notice
Runnells, Joan M. (Nee Eberl) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and sister, Shirley. Survived by daughters Wendy Traeger (Paul) and Anne, grandchildren Steven and Maria Traeger. Joan was an employee of Northwestern Mutual Life and several Florists in the Milwaukee area. She also worked at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. Joan played baseball in the 1950's with the Racine Belles - a team in the All - American Girls Professional Baseball League. Joan was actively involved in her church as a member of the Adult Choir and served as a committee member for several committees. Joan and her family thank the staff, nurses and CNA's in the Memory Care Unit for all of their supportive and gentle care. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019. Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A lite meal will follow all at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Carmel Lutheran Church Adult Choir.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
