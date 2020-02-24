Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
(nee Powondra) Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 22, 2020. Age 84. Devote wife of the late Leo Jr.. Beloved mother of Leo III (Virginia), the late John, Patty (Daniel) Millunzi, Mark, Matthew (Kristen), and Mary (Brian) Starr. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home on Friday February 28th, 9-9:45AM. Funeral Service 10AM followed by burial at Graceland cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
