Joan M. Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Wagner

Milwaukee - (nee Pedriana) Died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Age 78 years. Beloved wife for 40 years of the late "Papa Bear" Gerald R. "Jerry" Wagner. Precious "Mama Bear" of John, Mike (Julie) and Eileen Wagner. Cherished grandma of Desirae, Emily and Henry. Loving sister of James (Sharla) and Michael Pedriana. Loving sister-in-law of the late David and Camille Wagner, Robert (Carol) and William (Betty) Wagner. Also survived by other family and friends.

Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream service will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:30 P.M.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Funeral service
06:30 PM
A live stream service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved