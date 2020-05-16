Joan M. WagnerMilwaukee - (nee Pedriana) Died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Age 78 years. Beloved wife for 40 years of the late "Papa Bear" Gerald R. "Jerry" Wagner. Precious "Mama Bear" of John, Mike (Julie) and Eileen Wagner. Cherished grandma of Desirae, Emily and Henry. Loving sister of James (Sharla) and Michael Pedriana. Loving sister-in-law of the late David and Camille Wagner, Robert (Carol) and William (Betty) Wagner. Also survived by other family and friends.Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream service will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 6:30 P.M.