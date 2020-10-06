Joan M. Wallner
(Nee Trushinske)
Passed away peacefully and is reunited with her husband, Paul, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, age 89. Loving mother of Eric, Mark (Darlene) and Kurt (Cheryl) Wallner. Proud grandmother of Julia Wallner. Further survived by relatives, friends and the wonderful people she met at Layton Terrace.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, October 9, 2020, 10AM-12PM. Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association
.
Joan was employed with Milwaukee Public Schools and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hales Corners Care Center for their love and support during this difficult time.