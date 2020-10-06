1/1
Joan M. Wallner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Wallner

(Nee Trushinske)

Passed away peacefully and is reunited with her husband, Paul, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, age 89. Loving mother of Eric, Mark (Darlene) and Kurt (Cheryl) Wallner. Proud grandmother of Julia Wallner. Further survived by relatives, friends and the wonderful people she met at Layton Terrace.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, October 9, 2020, 10AM-12PM. Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Heart Association.

Joan was employed with Milwaukee Public Schools and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hales Corners Care Center for their love and support during this difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved