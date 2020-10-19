1/
Joan Marie Jones
Joan Marie Jones

Joan Marie Jones, nee Wagner, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020.

Joan is survived by her partner of 18 years, Thomas Reaster, her children: Kenneth Jones (Theresa), DeAnna Jones Cushinery (Chris Mitchell), Nadine Jones; her grandchildren: Ann Marie, Tyler, Kaira, Camryn and Carrington (step grandchildren); great-granddaughter, Nora and her sister, Barbara "Bunny" Simonson. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and LeRoy Wagner, and her sister Sandy.

Joan had quite a sense of humor, incredible quick wit and loved to laugh. She had a great love of animals, so much so that she would allow her daughter, Nadine, to keep and help nurture whatever animal she decided to bring home from lizards to ferrets. She enjoyed word searches and sharing her daily meals by sending food emojis. She will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
