Joan "Joanie" Mary Hartley
Joan "Joanie" Mary Hartley (nee Robinson), age 84, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Crossroads in Mayville. She was born on March 15, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to James and Eleanore (nee Bohlmann) Robinson, and married Thomas P. Hartley May 24, 1958 at St. Margaret Mary's in Milwaukee.
Joanie spent most of her life just being a "Mom", and supporting everyone she loved and knew. She was either known as Mom Hartley, the postmaster's wife, or Joanie. She touched everyone she met, and loved spending time with friends. Her favorite hobbies were music, dancing, bingo and skee-ball. Joanie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas, her son Mark and her parents.
Joanie is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Anthony) Tutas; daughter-in-law Mary Hartley; grandchildren Sarah (Erik) Peterson, Nicholas and AJ Hartley; and great-grandchildren Liam and Lucas Peterson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the CDC restrictions a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Joan "Joanie" Mary Hartley (nee Robinson), age 84, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Crossroads in Mayville. She was born on March 15, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI to James and Eleanore (nee Bohlmann) Robinson, and married Thomas P. Hartley May 24, 1958 at St. Margaret Mary's in Milwaukee.
Joanie spent most of her life just being a "Mom", and supporting everyone she loved and knew. She was either known as Mom Hartley, the postmaster's wife, or Joanie. She touched everyone she met, and loved spending time with friends. Her favorite hobbies were music, dancing, bingo and skee-ball. Joanie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas, her son Mark and her parents.
Joanie is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Anthony) Tutas; daughter-in-law Mary Hartley; grandchildren Sarah (Erik) Peterson, Nicholas and AJ Hartley; and great-grandchildren Liam and Lucas Peterson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the CDC restrictions a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.