Joan Quella
Sr. Joan Quella, SSSF

Milwaukee - (Formerly Sr. DeLellis) July 9, 2020. Age 90 years. Survived by her sister Gertrude Quella of Milwaukee, her brother Joseph(Margaret) Quella of Beaver Dam, WI, nieces and nephews in Neenah, Menasha, and Madison, WI, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 71 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
