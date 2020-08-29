Joan Rae Diedrich (nee Maloney)



Milwaukee - With a late summer sunset lighting her face, Joan Rae Diedrich (nee Maloney) was surrounded by family, with God in their midst, when she left this world and headed to the next on August 11, 2020. She was 77.



Born in Milwaukee on Jan. 22, 1943, Joan was an adventurous, free-spirited young woman who followed her passion for caring for people through nursing. She became a registered nurse and worked at several hospitals and care facilities in Milwaukee including Froedtert, West Allis Memorial and St. Francis hospitals as well as the Luthern Home in Wauwatosa. She also taught neonatal classes following her time in the newborn unit at St. Francis.



Throughout her life, Joan loved traveling, playing tennis, biking, hiking, seeing movies and attending the theater, especially seeing Shakespeare at the American Players Theater in Spring Green, Wis. She enjoyed classical music and played the violin throughout her life. She adored animals, especially her beloved cat, Baby Kitty. She also loved gardening, cooking, eating ice cream (and custard), and getting down to play with her young grandchildren.



Later in life, Joan achieved one of her dreams when she moved to South Florida, eventually settling in Pompano Beach, where she made several dear friends. In recent years, she split her time between Pompano Beach and Wauwatosa, enjoying the warm Florida sunshine during Wisconsin's winter.



Joan is survived by longtime and devoted partner, George Demet; daughter Heidi (Kevin) Umeh; sons Daniel (Karen) Diedrich and John (Raquel) Diedrich; beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan) Condon, and Joseph, Andrew and Margaret Diedrich; Robert Claud and Daniel Diedrich; and Oskar and Cyrus Umeh; sisters Sharon (Rick) Maloney-Trenary and Joyce (Robert) Molenda and brother Michael Maloney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Dorothy Maloney, and aunts and uncles from the family's hometown of Pound, Wis.



The family is deeply indebted to the care Joan received in her final weeks of life including at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa, St. Luke's Hospital ICU, and Select Specialty Hospital West Allis (where a sainted caregiver on the staff reminded us of Jesus' words in John 14, "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms … You know the way to the place where I am going.")



A celebration of Joan's life is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Players Theater in Spring Green or your local Humane Society.









