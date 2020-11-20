1/1
Joan Rohmer
1926 - 2020
Joan Rohmer

Milwaukee - Rohmer, Joan, (née Richter) of Milwaukee passed away peacefully November 18, 2020 at the age of 94.

Joan was born on June 16, 1926 to Alice and Charles Richter and lived on Hackett Ave with her younger sister, Cynthia (d. 2008) whom she doted on and loved dearly. Joanie attended Country Day School and Finch College in NYC. A buyer for The Grand department store, she always dressed to the nines.

Joanie was married to the late Gerald Rohmer and is survived by her 4 children, Carole Holbrook, Cynda Rohmer (Bob Drake), Gabrielle Rohmer (Michael Monahan), Randy Rohmer (Bonnie Rohmer, née Bench); grandchildren Benjamin, Christopher, Gabrielle & Josh Drake, RJ & Henry Rohmer, Bey Holbrook and many great grandchildren; niece Pamela Norris, nephew Rick Norris (Karen Langland). Also, predeceased by her longtime companion Ralph Gardner, and dear friends Robert and Dottie Zigman.

Thank you to all the caregivers at Alexian Village and Horizon Hospice who kept her comfortable in her final years.

Joanie will be buried at Forest Home Cemetery. Private services to be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
