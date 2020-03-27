|
Joan Sallie "Toddy" (Toepfer) Linnan
Joan Sallie "Toddy" (Toepfer) Linnan born November 27, 1927, died peacefully on March 25, 2020, at the age of 92 at St. Camillus Assisted Living after a brief illness. Joan was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Born in Wauwatosa, WI she also lived in Brookfield, Delafield, and Oconomowoc, WI. She is survived by her loving children Carol (Ed) Parcell, Michael (Laurie) Linnan, Timothy (Joanne) Linnan, J Patrick (Cindy) Linnan, Linda Christy and Kate Swegle. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, three sisters, beloved son Brian Linnan and grandson David Parcell. Toddy lived a full, interesting, and independent life. After attending Wauwatosa schools where she enjoyed sports and horseback riding, she attended the University of Wisconsin, earning a Bachelor degree in Early Childhood Education. She married and raised a family of seven children. She loved books, art, and geography, traveled the world, was a member of the Wauwatosa Curling Club, and enjoyed hobbies such as golf, camping, cooking, knitting, rug hooking, and sewing. Nothing made her as happy as having all her children and grandchildren around her. She loved to tell stories of her childhood summers at her grandparents' farm in Madison, WI, and relating tales of her travels. Toddy was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren on how to live a good and fulfilling life with grace and character.
She will be dearly and sincerely missed by all who knew her, and who shared her life. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020